Get unemployment questions answered online

A record 6-point-6 million americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

When it comes to something as serious as filing for unemployment benefits... it might be helpful to be able to talk with a real person... but right now -- that's just not possible.

"workone" offices in indiana are closed... and even call centers are experiencing call volumes so high -- people in both states are being asked to only call on certain days of the week -- corresponding with their initails.

So what can you do..?

First... be patient.

Second... go online to file.

In indiana... it's the department of workforce development.

In illinois... you'll want to visit the illinois department of employment security.

Both sites have links to frequently asked questions and detail the filing process.

Chances are -- your question can be answered here... from how to file... to how to know your application has been processed... to when to expect payment.

We have viewers in indiana and illinois and the process is different.

I want to point out a few things -- first in illinois.

This is the i-d-e-s website.

You can see on the homepage... some important alerts.

There are also online and phone filing schedules posted.

Again... this is to due to so many filing at one time.

You're being asked to file online and call on certain days based on your initials.

You heard from the indiana governor moments ago.

He says the high call volume is leading to long wait times.

He wants to hire more people at call centers.

The indiana website also has some important alerts.

This is the workforce development site.

You can see here a message -- asking people not to call with stimulus package questions right now because the office does not have those answers yet.

You may be able to get your questions answered next week.

The indiana department of workforce development is hosting a facebook live event.

It's happening at 10:30 wednesday morning.

Officials will talk about the stimulus package and what it could mean for you.

We have a link to that page and the other sites i mentioned at wthitv.com.

