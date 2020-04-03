Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Get unemployment questions answered online

Get unemployment questions answered online

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Get unemployment questions answered online

Get unemployment questions answered online

A record 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week.

This comes as businesses lay-off or furlough employees.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Get unemployment questions answered online

A record 6-point-6 million americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

Many of "you" have been calling us..

With questions "about unemployment benefits".

News 10's "heather good" joins us now..

To walk us through "the filing process" an she shares more about "the resources" available.

When it comes to something as serious as filing for unemployment benefits... it might be helpful to be able to talk with a real person... but right now -- that's just not possible.

"workone" offices in indiana are closed... and even call centers are experiencing call volumes so high -- people in both states are being asked to only call on certain days of the week -- corresponding with their initails.

So what can you do..?

First... be patient.

I know..

It's easier said than done -- but no less important.

Second... go online to file.

In indiana... it's the department of workforce development.

In illinois... you'll want to visit the illinois department of employment security.

Both sites have links to frequently asked questions and detail the filing process.

Chances are -- your question can be answered here... from how to file... to how to know your application has been processed... to when to expect payment.

We have viewers in indiana and illinois and the process is different.

I want to point out a few things -- first in illinois.

This is the i-d-e-s website.

You can see on the homepage... some important alerts.

There are also online and phone filing schedules posted.

Again... this is to due to so many filing at one time.

You're being asked to file online and call on certain days based on your initials.

You heard from the indiana governor moments ago.

He says the high call volume is leading to long wait times.

He wants to hire more people at call centers.

The indiana website also has some important alerts.

This is the workforce development site.

You can see here a message -- asking people not to call with stimulus package questions right now because the office does not have those answers yet.

You may be able to get your questions answered next week.

The indiana department of workforce development is hosting a facebook live event.

It's happening at 10:30 wednesday morning.

Officials will talk about the stimulus package and what it could mean for you.

We have a link to that page and the other sites i mentioned at wthitv.com.

Back to you.

If you or someone you




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RyanCummingsTV

Ryan Cummings Are you adding more hours for people to call into unemployment? Most are told to try between 8am-430pm when the off… https://t.co/xOIJg7JUQw 18 hours ago

12NewsNow

12NewsNow Many Texans are saying they can’t file for unemployment because they can’t get through on the phone and can’t apply… https://t.co/YsPTry9dTh 20 hours ago

vronicaj1

vronicaj Just tuned in to the #massachusetts #unemployment @MassLWD "Town Hall" Forum- no online questions answered. Only ph… https://t.co/fp1WGKhScQ 2 days ago

3ofOZ

☘️Lady named 3 Hey @dougducey can you explain this to me? How am I s’posed to get DOC note for Pandemic? I answered questions on… https://t.co/NX05XUAcai 2 days ago

RyanHaarer

Ryan Haarer Many questions can be answered at state’s online FAQ. The call center is slammed. We’ve heard from folks who spend… https://t.co/uSHU9f1ZYx 3 days ago

syno_nims

emily I filed a claim for unemployment online. it’s finally letting me file my weekly claim. so I answered all the questi… https://t.co/QvCuBzIarx 3 days ago

RKLance

Raymond K. Lance @MikeDeWine unemployment system is still a mess. Phone system is overloaded daily and tells you to go online. Web s… https://t.co/E17Nw5kGsb 3 days ago

ashhallee

ash🍌 STOP CALLING THE UNEMPLOYMENT CENTER WITH QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THE FAQ OR SHIT YOU CAN DO ONLINE ‼️ LET THE PEOPLE… https://t.co/a25SaLU2Nd 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.