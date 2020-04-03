Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey donate to food relief fund amid coronavirus crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey donate to food relief fund amid coronavirus crisis

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey donate to food relief fund amid coronavirus crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey donate to food relief fund amid coronavirus crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio has teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to raise $15 million dollars to keep poor Americans fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

singlemom3girls

💩 Bobbie 👅 RT @Frances_Fisher: Leonardo DiCaprio & More Donate To #COVID19 Food Funds – Deadline Thank you ⁦@LeoDiCaprio⁩ ⁦@laurenepowell⁩ ⁦@Oprah⁩… 22 minutes ago

Gomza49263288M

Gomolemo M💉❤⚽🇿🇦 RT @globalnews: Winfrey said $9 million of her pledge will be divided among charities close to her, and the other $1 million will go to Ame… 40 minutes ago

Gomza49263288M

Gomolemo M💉❤⚽🇿🇦 RT @THR: Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and others donate $12M to help launch America's Food Fund, to help the most at-risk people during… 41 minutes ago

1043FreshRadio

104.3 Fresh Radio Oprah Winfrey donates $10M to coronavirus relief, joining Leonardo DiCaprio's Apple Food Fund https://t.co/zUoyMgYFNx 2 hours ago

Bettydeak

Elizabeth RT @TulipPenney: #OprahWinfrey #donates $16.5 #million to #coronavirus relief efforts and teams with #LeonardoDiCaprio for #AppleFoodFund h… 3 hours ago

misskchristmas

𝙺𝚊𝚝𝚕𝚢𝚗 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚖𝚊𝚜 RT @etnow: Lady Gaga announced that she has donated to #AmericasFoodFund to help support @FeedingAmerica during the coronavirus pandemic.… 3 hours ago

iseankyle

Sean Kyle Jeff Bezos Adds $100M & Oprah Winfrey $1 Million To Food Funds; Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs & Apple Comm… https://t.co/PSvGZwd2DQ 4 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY #LeonardoDiCaprio, #OprahWinfrey and Others Launch America's Food Fund, Raise $12 Million to Help Feed the Hungry A… https://t.co/cHHYit1oDn 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.