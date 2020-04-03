Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Pandemic Disrupts Some Mail Service

Coronavirus Pandemic Disrupts Some Mail Service

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Pandemic Disrupts Some Mail Service

Coronavirus Pandemic Disrupts Some Mail Service

Not even a global pandemic can stop the United States Postal Service, but it can slow operations down.

CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PhelpsDunbar

Phelps Dunbar As #COVID19 disrupts farmers’ normal operations, #Phelps lawyers Brandon Davis, Nathan Huff and Stephanie Poucher s… https://t.co/k9TpqBibAA 2 days ago

CelticsTweets17

Celtics Tweets RT @masslivenews: The coronavirus is putting kids at risk as the pandemic disrupts the chid welfare system. Visits are being missed and in… 5 days ago

masslivenews

masslivenews The coronavirus is putting kids at risk as the pandemic disrupts the chid welfare system. Visits are being missed a… https://t.co/8l3mKZrgxn 5 days ago

BagalueSunab

Caribbean disaster #Coronavirus pandemic disrupts #arms trade events around the world🥰🥳😍👅 A number of arms fair events around the worl… https://t.co/UkpDMrH6UG 1 week ago

akc_0123

Ade Couper 🌍 https://t.co/haFLKwsr6M At least some good is coming from this.... https://t.co/haFLKwsr6M 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.