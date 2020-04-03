6ix9ine Released From Prison Early Due to Coronavirus Crisis | Billboard News now < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:01s - Published 6ix9ine Released From Prison Early Due to Coronavirus Crisis | Billboard News As confirmed in court documents obtained by Billboard, the rapper born Daniel Hernandez will be a free man after a New York judge granted him a compassionate release in light of the coronavirus outbreak. His discharge will be effective immediately. 0

Tweets about this JONATHAN SANTIAGO IBARRA👶🏽 RT @NewCuIture: BREAKING: 6ix9ine has been released early from prison due to the coronavirus https://t.co/bfhanD828f 11 seconds ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/sqliod0k43 submitted by /u/zaynthelegend [link] [comments] https://t.co/EWvOziTGLe 12 seconds ago jay reese RT @TMZ: BREAKING: Tekashi 6ix9ine to be Released from Prison Early Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/xVJWEx7mEg 2 minutes ago dakota In the past 24 hours 6ix9ine was released from prison and playboi carti gets busted on drugs/trafficking charges.... DONT TALK TO ME 2 minutes ago 6 RT @ComplexMusic: BREAKING: 6ix9ine has been released from prison. More: https://t.co/Bd59YEag4X https://t.co/9I5cUL6MMc 2 minutes ago Loris Gamba So 6ix9ine is officially released from prison huh? Here’s a little throwback. https://t.co/3L5STIktRw 4 minutes ago Mr. Unambiguous RT @Akademiks: Breaking: 6ix9ine has Officially been released from Prison earlier today. (Court Delayed making the order public for everyo… 4 minutes ago Miranda🥳❄️ RT @DailyRapFacts: 6ix9ine has been released from prison. He will serve the rest of his sentence on house arrest. He must wear a GPS moni… 5 minutes ago