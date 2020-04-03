Global  

6ix9ine Released From Prison Early Due to Coronavirus Crisis | Billboard News

As confirmed in court documents obtained by Billboard, the rapper born Daniel Hernandez will be a free man after a New York judge granted him a compassionate release in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

His discharge will be effective immediately.

