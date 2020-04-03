Coronavirus Numbers: April 3 At 5 P.M. 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:32s - Published Coronavirus Numbers: April 3 At 5 P.M. In New York, there are almost 103,000 cases with more than 57,000 in the city alone. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this April Wertz RT @ChristinePolon1: These people and their numbers. As of Thursday morning, New York has 33,033 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, w… 8 minutes ago Biswanath Patnaik RT @BMcNoldy: April 3 #COVID19 update... it has now been 1 month since the US had its first 100 confirmed cases, and just 7 deaths. As of F… 14 minutes ago Beth Fullerton RT @PaulHBeckwith: #coronavirus statistics April 3rd at 8 pm numbers: World: 1,097,909 USA: 276,995 World apart from US: subtract USA fro… 15 minutes ago saro RT @ksdknews: JUST IN: New numbers for St. Louis County were just released https://t.co/m7oL6XGsYc https://t.co/q975Hm305j 16 minutes ago Joe Barger Friday 3 April 2020 #coronavirus numbers https://t.co/wwOjCVJara 31 minutes ago Victoria RT @CityOfTaylor: According to @wilcogov as of noon April 3 there are 71 confirmed cases in Williamson County. At this time, there are no c… 44 minutes ago LindyLoo RT @anders_aslund: Let these numbers sink in! By today, 7,392 Americans had died in Covid-19; yesterday 6,071; April 1, 5,102; March 31, 4,… 56 minutes ago KayKay RT @Ralph_MasonJr: Coronavirus per-capita testing numbers, as of April 2 UK: 1 in every 404 people USA: 1 in every 273 people South… 58 minutes ago