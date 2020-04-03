Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Numbers: April 3 At 5 P.M.

Coronavirus Numbers: April 3 At 5 P.M.

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Numbers: April 3 At 5 P.M.

Coronavirus Numbers: April 3 At 5 P.M.

In New York, there are almost 103,000 cases with more than 57,000 in the city alone.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

april_wertz

April Wertz RT @ChristinePolon1: These people and their numbers. As of Thursday morning, New York has 33,033 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, w… 8 minutes ago

cnribnp

Biswanath Patnaik RT @BMcNoldy: April 3 #COVID19 update... it has now been 1 month since the US had its first 100 confirmed cases, and just 7 deaths. As of F… 14 minutes ago

BethFullerton2

Beth Fullerton RT @PaulHBeckwith: #coronavirus statistics April 3rd at 8 pm numbers: World: 1,097,909 USA: 276,995 World apart from US: subtract USA fro… 15 minutes ago

somesarahtonin

saro RT @ksdknews: JUST IN: New numbers for St. Louis County were just released https://t.co/m7oL6XGsYc https://t.co/q975Hm305j 16 minutes ago

joe_barger

Joe Barger Friday 3 April 2020 #coronavirus numbers https://t.co/wwOjCVJara 31 minutes ago

toxiccandy718

Victoria RT @CityOfTaylor: According to @wilcogov as of noon April 3 there are 71 confirmed cases in Williamson County. At this time, there are no c… 44 minutes ago

LindyLoo515

LindyLoo RT @anders_aslund: Let these numbers sink in! By today, 7,392 Americans had died in Covid-19; yesterday 6,071; April 1, 5,102; March 31, 4,… 56 minutes ago

Kaykayhoops23

KayKay RT @Ralph_MasonJr: Coronavirus per-capita testing numbers, as of April 2 UK: 1 in every 404 people USA: 1 in every 273 people South… 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.