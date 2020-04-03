Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Selena Gomez diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Selena Gomez diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Selena Gomez diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Selena Gomez diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Selena Gomez has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but isn't afraid of her mental health condition because she's researched it thoroughly.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlexSpino01

AlexSpino RT @enews: Selena Gomez just got real about her mental health, and revealed that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder: "I wanted to… 18 seconds ago

TTLaw8

Tamia Thomas RT @CNN: Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus had a moving virtual conversation on Friday in which Gomez revealed that she was recently diagnosed w… 2 minutes ago

daylightng

DAYLIGHT Selena Gomez diagnosed with bipolar disorder https://t.co/yyXWyFTxV0 https://t.co/BMdsX9118A 6 minutes ago

lovetoquibble

Quibble Selena Gomez Revealed She Was Diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder https://t.co/jnedQVr0HN #Celebrities #Famous #Fashion https://t.co/fOnwUNUOWy 25 minutes ago

jewel_nolove

💎 RT @selception: Selena Gomez just confirmed that she was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder while also suffering from Anxiety, Depression & Lu… 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.