Hotel Berlin Movie (1945) - Faye Emerson, Helmut Dantine, Raymond Massey, Andrea King, Peter Lorre

Plot synopsis: A fugitive from the resistance hides in the cellar.

Nazi High Commanders conspire to bring their poison to America.

A hotel “hostess” entertains majors and generals, willing to do anything for a new pair of shoes.

Another general faces his doom, fallout from a failed attempt to assassinate the Führer.

His mistress, a famous actress, harbors a hostage as a bargaining chip – but for who?

A scientist struggles to find his soul, lost somewhere in his research at Dachau.

A boy bellhop braves death at the hands of the SS to spy for the resistance in the name of his father.

These are just some of the suspects gathered within the confines of the Hotel Berlin during the closing days of World War II.

Based on a novel by Vicki Baum, the film is reminiscent of her earlier smash hit Grand Hotel and serves up a similar, striking ensemble drama, only this time the stakes are far more deadly and desperate.

With Peter Lorre, Faye Emerson and Raymond Massey.

Director: Peter Godfrey Writers: Vicki Baum, Jo Pagano, Alvah Bessie Stars: Faye Emerson, Helmut Dantine, Raymond Massey, Andrea King, Peter Lorre