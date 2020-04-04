Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hotel Berlin Movie (1945) - Faye Emerson, Helmut Dantine, Raymond Massey, Andrea King, Peter Lorre

Hotel Berlin Movie (1945) - Faye Emerson, Helmut Dantine, Raymond Massey, Andrea King, Peter Lorre

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Hotel Berlin Movie (1945) - Faye Emerson, Helmut Dantine, Raymond Massey, Andrea King, Peter Lorre

Hotel Berlin Movie (1945) - Faye Emerson, Helmut Dantine, Raymond Massey, Andrea King, Peter Lorre

Plot synopsis: A fugitive from the resistance hides in the cellar.

Nazi High Commanders conspire to bring their poison to America.

A hotel “hostess” entertains majors and generals, willing to do anything for a new pair of shoes.

Another general faces his doom, fallout from a failed attempt to assassinate the Führer.

His mistress, a famous actress, harbors a hostage as a bargaining chip – but for who?

A scientist struggles to find his soul, lost somewhere in his research at Dachau.

A boy bellhop braves death at the hands of the SS to spy for the resistance in the name of his father.

These are just some of the suspects gathered within the confines of the Hotel Berlin during the closing days of World War II.

Based on a novel by Vicki Baum, the film is reminiscent of her earlier smash hit Grand Hotel and serves up a similar, striking ensemble drama, only this time the stakes are far more deadly and desperate.

With Peter Lorre, Faye Emerson and Raymond Massey.

Director: Peter Godfrey Writers: Vicki Baum, Jo Pagano, Alvah Bessie Stars: Faye Emerson, Helmut Dantine, Raymond Massey, Andrea King, Peter Lorre

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.