China honours victims of coronavirus

China has held a three-minute reflection to honour those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak.

Activity in all major cities in the country, which has recorded more than 80,000 cases and 3,000 deaths from Covid-19, stopped at 10am local time with commemorations particularly poignant in Wuhan.

The industrial city was where the virus was first detected in December and placed under complete lockdown on January 23 as authorities attempted to halt the spread.