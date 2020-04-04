Broward County deputy dies from coronavirus Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 days ago A veteran Broward Sheriff's Office deputy has died from coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Broward County deputy dies from coronavirus PHONE LINES WILL REOPEN MONDAYMORNING TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENTSFOR TUESDAY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this