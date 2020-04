2 South Florida deputies die from COVID-19 complications now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 South Florida deputies die from COVID-19 complications A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and another with the Broward County Sheriff's Office have both died due to complications of COVID-19. 0

2 South Florida deputies die from COVID-19 complications TO COVID-19.THE PALM BEACH COUNTYSHERIFFPASSING OF SERGEANT JOSE DIAZAYALA. THE 38-YEAR OLD DIEDSATURDAY AS A RESULT OFBATTLING COVID-19. THESHERIFF'S OFFICE SAYS SGT.DIAZ AYALA WAS BATTLING OTHERUNDERLYING HEALTH ISSUESBEFORE HE CONTRACTED THEVIRUS. SGT. JOSE DIAZ AYALA ISSURVIVED BY THREE DAUGHTERS,TWO SISTERS, HIS MOTHER ANDFATHER.A BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF'SDEPUTY ALSO DIED AFTER TESTINGPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.39-YEAR-OLD DEPUTY SHANNONBENNETT DIED LATE FRIDAY AFTERBEING DIAGNOSED WITH THE NOVELCORONAVIRUS ON MARCH 24TH.BENNETT HAD FIRST REPORTED HEWAS SICK THE DAY BEFORE ANDWENT TO THE HOSPITAL THEFOLLOWING DAY, WHERE HE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS."THIS IS A REMINDER NOT ONLYTO THIS COMMUNITY BUT TO US ASFIRST RESPONDERS THAT WE'RE ONTHE FRONT LINES WITH THIS, ANDTHAT WE'RE NOT IMMUNE TO IT,WE CAN FALL VICTIM TO IT ASWELL." DEPUTY BENNETT WAS A12-YEAR VETERAN ON THE FORCE.SHERIFF TONY SAID THERE ARECURRENTLY 21 POSITIVE CASES OFTHE CORONAVIRUS, INCLUDINGBENNETT - IN THE BROWARDCOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.





