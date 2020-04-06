Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > When Calls the Heart S07E08 Into the Woods

When Calls the Heart S07E08 Into the Woods

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
When Calls the Heart S07E08 Into the Woods

When Calls the Heart S07E08 Into the Woods

When Calls the Heart 7x08 "Into the Woods" Season 7 Episode 8 Promo trailer HD & Sneak Peek - An ordinary field trip and work day quickly take a dangerous turn in “Into the Woods,” when a severe windstorm hits Hope Valley in “When Calls the Heart,” Sunday, April 12th, on Hallmark Channel.

A dangerous windstorm puts residents of Hope Valley at risk.

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) takes half the class on a field trip in the woods while Carson (Paul Greene) is the substitute teacher for the rest.

When Calls the Heart 7x08 Promo & Sneak Peek/Preview "Into the Woods" When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 8 Promo & Sneak Peek When Calls the Heart 7x08 Promo & Sneak Peek "Into the Woods" (HD) #Hearties #WCTH » Watch When Calls the Heart Sundays at 8:00pm/7c on Hallmark Channel » Starring: Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.