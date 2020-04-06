recovering from covid christina cook

Though the death toll due to covid 19 continues to rise...some people in our area are in recovery... we do't have exact numbers on the amount of people recovering...one acadiana woman tells me in an exclusive interview...about her road to recovery, bettleing a virus she says brought her to her knees "'m hurting all the time i's hard to breathe i have't been able to hug my babies my stepdaughter has't been home in three weeks so i's very hard and i got another chest x-ray today and my lungs are getting worse and 'm just over it 'm 3 ready for it to be over."

Sh's was alone... fighting metapneumovirus pneumonia and covid-19....on march 30th...christina cook entered her second week in the hospital in complete isolation.

Nat...but little by little she was one step closer to being discharged on april second she checked out and headed home "'m leaving 'm really 3 excited!

Still really short of breath but everything else is fine!"

Though christina is now at home in isolation ..her recovery is far from over..."my doctor actually got me the oxygen at home... i's really helped me out i have used it less than less but i do have to use it sometimes it just it just helps."

Christina believes her family friends and faith helped her pull through the darkest moment in her life "my husband has been the biggest champ through all this even... though it seems like i could't bare it he used what coul've potentially taken me out and turned it around to draw me closer to him."

Now that sh's shifted her focus on recovery... christina wants everyone to take the threat of covid-19 seriously "i's not a regular cold i's not a regular flu it will make you feel like you are going to die.

Listen to what everyone is saying to do as far as being safe and germ free use this time to really make it count" in lafayette leigha mcneil news 15 christina says everyones experience with covid-19 varries...so her journey is unique to her...she also wants to encourage everyone to take this time to be with family if you'e able..because so