Hilarious video show people completing mundane tasks in their best clothes These hilarious videos show people completing mundane household tasks in their best clothes - including ballgowns and wedding dresses.Thousands of people have joined a Facebook group titled Put Your Bins Out in Your Ballgown - where users upload footage of them dressed in their finest attire.Several members have submitted videos of them putting their bins out in their best clothes to keep themselves amused during the conoravirus lock-down.Others have been cutting grass in tuxedos.One woman even filmed herself jogging on a treadmill in her wedding dress.The group was set up by Angie Emrys-Jones, 43, who is director of a charity and was nominated for a national award - but the black-tie ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic.All dressed up with nowhere to go, Angie, from Truro, Cornwall, decided to start wearing her ballgown around the house and shared pictures of herself with friends.Her friends loved it which spurred Angie on to create her Facebook group - and soon the idea spread.Now, Angie, who is director of the Cornwall Accessible Activity Program, is managing the group which has gathered more than 10,000 members in under a week.She said: "On March 20 it was Friday night and we were supposed to be going to Birmingham to pick up an award for the charity I started."We had been nominated and were very excited, but it was cancelled because of the pandemic."We were all dressed up with no where to go, and I decided to wear my ballgown for a meal with my family."I took some pictures and put them on Facebook, just of us having a laugh. A friend messaged me saying I should do something with them because they were funny."The next day I set up the Facebook page Put Your Bins Out In Your Ballgown."Angie was stunned to receive applications from people to join from all over the world.Soon the group had 10,000 members, from USA, Australia, Hong Kong, and Switzerland, amongst others, many of whom were submitting their own pictures and video.Angie added: "I just thought it would be for a few of my friends, but by the end of the first day we had 1,000 members - it went crazy."Now, almost two weeks later, we have 10,000 members and there are another 10,000 on the waiting list for the group."It's gone bonkers, we can't keep up with the demand."It's all people who are in lockdown, the idea is not to save anything for a better day but to enjoy it now."It's about making the mundane more exciting."It's about getting in the spirit of it and treating yourself, making the most of lockdown."We're just trying to make things more fun while people are stuck inside."It's mostly mums, but there are a few dads. I want children to remember this as the time that mum went mad in her wedding dress. "I want them to remember all the fun things rather than the people in hazmat suits, I want them to remember us making the most of it."Members of the group said it had put a smile on their faces during a difficult time.Vicky O'Lenskie asked: "What colour of bin are you putting out this week?" while wearing a ballgown to put out her refuse and also drinking a glass of champagne.Lee Jackson, who dressed as a medieval warrior, said: "Sire, I must make haste for 'tis the morrow thine fine gentlemen collect thy discarded waste and sediment."Bin day! Big up the bin collectors everywhere."Sarah May Jones, while dressed in a shiny silver coat with a huge cats head mask, wrote: "There ain't no telling who you might meet." Chev Lewis added: "Getting s**t done" while dressed in a flowing orange dress, a lion mask and an Indian headdress.

