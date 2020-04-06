Global  

Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For COVID-19

Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For COVID-19
It is believed to be the first infection in an animal in the U.S.
WANTED TO HELP PEOPLE MORE.CBS NEWS, NEW YORK.A TIGER AT NEW YORK CITYBRONX ZOO HAS TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID-19.IT IS BELIEVED TO BE THE FIRSTINFECTION IN A ANIMAL IN THEUNITED STATES.OFFICIALS SAY THE FOUR YEAROLD TIGER NAMED NADIA HAD DRYCOUGH AND DECREASED APPETITE.SEVERAL OTHER TIGERS AND LIONSALSO SHOWED SYMPTOMS.




