Coronavirus: Four More Tigers And Three Lions Test Positive At Bronx Zoo Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 hour ago Coronavirus: Four More Tigers And Three Lions Test Positive At Bronx Zoo The Bronx Zoo has reportedly confirmed that four more tigers and three lions have tested positive for the coronavirus linked to COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this