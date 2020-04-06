Global  

Tiger tests positive for coronavirus in New York

Four-year-old Malaysian tiger Nadia is believed to be the first known infection of an animal in the US.

Six other tigers and lions have also fallen ill and are believed to have been infected by a Bronx Zoo employee.

