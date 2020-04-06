Tiger tests positive for coronavirus in New York Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published now Tiger tests positive for coronavirus in New York Four-year-old Malaysian tiger Nadia is believed to be the first known infection of an animal in the US. Six other tigers and lions have also fallen ill and are believed to have been infected by a Bronx Zoo employee. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸DeplQrable Steph🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @catturd2: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus in first believed US animal case ???????? Come the F..k on! This BS is j… 3 seconds ago Rashid RT @XHNews: A four-year-old female tiger tests positive for #coronavirus at Bronx Zoo in New York. #COVID19 https://t.co/vegzWa8fqM 10 seconds ago Mukesh patel Top story: Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus - Reuters https://t.co/3jJSTS7pHW, see more https://t.co/EXUL6RRZgV 14 seconds ago Javier Martinez RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Tiger at zoo in New York City tests positive for coronavirus 33 seconds ago Chowkidar Perumal pillai RT @SwarajyaMag: Apart from the said tiger, six other tigers and lions in the Bronx Zoo have also fallen ill https://t.co/OoaSZoQXjU 40 seconds ago Cynthia RT @France24_en: 🐅 A tiger at the #BronxZoo has tested positive for the new #coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known infectio… 47 seconds ago Grace Kahaki wa Munthali RT @BBCWorld: Four-year-old female Malayan tiger at zoo in New York City tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/mh6v3oOYhI 49 seconds ago Gindy Coronavirus: Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for Covid-19 | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/rFm2PdbtxY 51 seconds ago