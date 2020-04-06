Global  

23ABC Morning News at 6 AM - Top Stories for April 6

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 08:10s - Published
Truck drivers are essential in the transportation of medical equipment in the fight against COVID-19.

In this week's Kern Back in Business, we're taking a look at the need for truck drivers.

Plus, how the drop in oil prices is impacting the U.S. economy.

