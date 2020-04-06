China Sees Rise in New and Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases Local health authorities recorded 39 new cases on Sunday, 38 of which were imported.

China’s National Health Commission also reported 78 asymptomatic cases, up 47 from Saturday.

The NHC previously excluded asymptomatic cases before the beginning of April.

The latest numbers are the biggest jump in new and asymptomatic cases in Mainland China since April 1.

The country must now ward off a potential second wave of infections as Chinese nationals return from travel.