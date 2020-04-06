China Sees Rise in New and Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases Local health authorities recorded
39 new cases on Sunday, 38 of
which were imported.
China’s National Health Commission
also reported 78 asymptomatic cases,
up 47 from Saturday.
The NHC previously excluded
asymptomatic cases before
the beginning of April.
The latest numbers are the biggest jump
in new and asymptomatic cases in
Mainland China since April 1.
The country must now
ward off a potential second
wave of infections as Chinese
nationals return from travel.