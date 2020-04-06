Global  

How actor Sunny Singh is working on his next films from home

Actor Sunny Singh urged fans to stay indoors and take care of self.

Sunny is watching films and working out to motivate himself during lockdown.

The actor also sends out a message for all his fans.

Sunny showed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9pm 9 mins initiative and lit diyas at home.

