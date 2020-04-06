Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published
The Pandemic Has Led to a Global Drop in Air Pollution Satellite images from the European Space Agency have shown that air pollution levels around the world have decreased as a result of the slowing of industrial activity.

The ESA’s Sentinel-5P satellite has shown that nitrogen dioxide levels over cities in Asia and Europe are significantly lower than in the same period last year.

Paul Monks, a professor of air pollution at the University of Leicester, has said that a reduction in air pollution may benefit those vulnerable to COVID-19.

Paul Monks, via Wired Monks also referred to the sudden shift as the “largest-scale experiment ever seen.”

