Mrs. America Trailer - Cate Blanchett

Mrs. America Season 1- starring Cate Blanchett - Official Trailer #2 [HD] - FX - Plot synopsis: Mrs. America recounts the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the unexpected backlash led by Phyllis Schlafly, aka “the sweetheart of the silent majority.” Through the eyes of the women of the era, the FX series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.

There are two sides to every revolution.

Mrs. America premieres April 15, exclusively on FX on Hulu.