Gurugram: How this British couple is helping stray canines amidst lockdown

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:27s - Published
The nationwide lockdown has left a victim which not many have noticed - stray animals.

The lack of any activity in public spaces has robbed them of the little food they consume in a day.

Coming to their rescue is 77-year-old Jean Harrison, a British woman who has been living in Gurugram with her husband for the last 22 years.

Jean goes around in her ambulance with her driver to feed the strays at 1 pm every day.

Watch the full video to know more.

