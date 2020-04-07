China Sees Rise in New and Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published now China Sees Rise in New and Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases Local health authorities recorded 39 new cases on Sunday, 38 of which were imported. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lena Rose RT @isaacstonefish: I love how the Chinese ambassador to the United States claims" this is a time for solidarity, collaboration and mutual… 17 minutes ago shakilbutt RT @ShakilbuttAhmad: China sees rise in asymptomatic virus cases https://t.co/MUWMLW56pE 1 hour ago ShakilAhmadButt China sees rise in asymptomatic virus cases https://t.co/MUWMLW56pE 1 hour ago Powder RT @Reuters: China sees rise in asymptomatic coronavirus cases https://t.co/KDbcSCpMJQ Follow our live blog for updates: https://t.co/2FPX… 3 hours ago BlackSwanMedia China sees rise in asymptomatic coronavirus cases, to tighten controls at land borders https://t.co/EjfTWW0REc 4 hours ago Jim Stevenson China sees rises in new coronavirus cases, asymptomatic patients https://t.co/K6Tn8cq685 @reuterschina 6 hours ago Thing 1 China sees rise in asymptomatic coronavirus cases, to tighten controls at land borders | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/RSepXvT65x 6 hours ago