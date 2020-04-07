Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Super Pink Moon to Light Up Sky on April 7

Super Pink Moon to Light Up Sky on April 7

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Super Pink Moon to Light Up Sky on April 7

Super Pink Moon to Light Up Sky on April 7

Super Pink Moon to Light Up Sky on April 7 The pink moon, or April full moon, is the closest supermoon of the year, according to EarthSky.

Zoltan Toth-Czifra, Under Lucky Stars, via Fox News A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit brings it closest to the Earth while the moon is full.

The phrase "supermoon" originated in 1979, according to NASA.

Jackie Faherty, American Museum of Natural History, via Fox News Jackie Faherty, via Fox News

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.