Super Pink Moon to Light Up Sky on April 7 The pink moon, or April full moon, is the closest supermoon of the year, according to EarthSky.

Zoltan Toth-Czifra, Under Lucky Stars, via Fox News A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit brings it closest to the Earth while the moon is full.

The phrase "supermoon" originated in 1979, according to NASA.

Jackie Faherty, American Museum of Natural History, via Fox News Jackie Faherty, via Fox News