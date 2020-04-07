Nasa Astronaut’s Estranged Wife Indicted on Federal Charges

Alain41 Astronaut's wife charged for space crime lie. (Charged with lying to federal authorities.) https://t.co/aWmQCbN5Vb 3 minutes ago

This Too Shall Pass / #StayHome NASA astronaut's estranged wife charged with lying about space crime allegation - USA TODAY https://t.co/YcAjSzZlZX via @GoogleNews 10 minutes ago

Corinne J. Locher 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ RT @AnonCassi: #Justice Houston,TX Estranged Wife Of Astronaut CHARGED With Falsely Claiming Officer Accessed Her Bank Account From The Int… 18 minutes ago

igglefan1959 Astronaut's wife charged for space crime lie https://t.co/BQo0swWQXd "Hell hath no fury...." 22 minutes ago

sololoner RT @USATODAY: The estranged wife of a NASA astronaut who claimed her spouse improperly accessed her bank account from space has been indict… 53 minutes ago

Elena Thompson NASA astronaut's estranged wife charged with lying about space crime allegation https://t.co/RoW81iepAY via @freep 1 hour ago

Michelle Ray of comfort in the afternoon. I guess she thought they wouldn't be able to check? 😂 #NASA astronaut's estranged wife charged with lying about sp… https://t.co/ffe1Yxy1Zb 1 hour ago