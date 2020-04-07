>> commodities that are highly sought after during these times.

We're joined by pixie poly, owner of delicious libations.

She joins us sorry skype, and it sounds like you're producing something else, pixie, good to see you.

>> hey, good morning, we're inen dated with requests for high proof alcohol that can be used to sanitize operating rooms and clean everything, even around homes, and hand sanitizer, as you heard the rage.

Everybody is desperately trying to do everything that they can to keep them clean.

Trying to just invite us to make an septics.

>> you're making bourbon and now hand sanitizer.

A lot of the store shelves are empty, and people are trying to make things at home.

But it's a lot better if it's made by the professionals, right?

>> you have to have high proof alcohol.

And that's the fear.

They don't have an dropters, to see what actual proof that alcohol is.

Typically, it's at 100 or 90 proof alcohol.

So fema recommends or the world health organization recommends that it's at least 160 proof.

So you can't get that.

When you buy alcohol from the drugstore, it's 90 proof, and you need higher.

So fortunately for us, we're so versatile that we make vodka and gin, and tech eel a.

So we're taking everything that we have, and putting it in the still and getting it at high proof.

And the spirit typically is going to come off at 190 anyway, and that's going to kill anything so, one of the safest places to be is in the distillery, and that's why it's considered a business that's essential right now.

>> so how long does it take to create the product and get it to market?

Do you have anything sold right now?

>> we're not selling anything.

We're giving it away.

Last week, i came one a program that said okay, everybody needs a lot of this, and how are we going to drum up enough volume?

Anything that we can ferment and get it into the distillery, we have to get it up to 190?.

We need fermentation time, and we'll have it typically in our fermenters and what's already fermented?

The beer around all of the breweries that are being shut down, they operate more as pub restaurants, and we got a program together.

And started advertising that anybody that has beer that they're going to be dumping because it's going to spoil, don't dump it, and we'll throw it in the stills, and get that 5% beer up to 1950 so it's suitable to bring back in buckits 23 we have to to the hospitals so they can use the antiseptic to wash things down.

>> turning beer into an anti-septic?

I never knew you could do this.

>> all whiskey starts as a beer to begin with, so you add the sug and are the yeast and cook it, a distiller is nothing but a big crock pot.

And every time you go through the grind in the coffee pot, a corner of fermentation, you pull off ethanol, or grain neutral spirits, and then whether you put it in a barrel or flavor or color it depends on what the final product is.

So we're putting it in the buckets and putting it in the spray bots, and i had a lab say can we send you 10,000 spray bottles?

Let me talking to the crew tomorrow.

>> where are these distributed and where did i get some?

>> you can get it at the distillery.

We're nt really doing for the general public, but for the hospital.

Mu called us first and said how long will it take?

It took 8 days to get large enough volume ready for them.

So today we were going to call, because now we have the social distancing thing.

Do i go to them or do they come to us?

And they said you do not want to walk into the hospital right now with all of the buckets and okay, we'll have them come to us and pick it up.

So that's the first batch.

>> you're providing something so important.

And are you calling it anything?

Is it pixie's anti-septic?

>> we didn't think about that.

It doesn't have a name.

We're just saving lives.

Every time we save lives, it's always pixie magic and how can we go great things in the middle of this challenge we're facing?

We're going to start with hand sanitizer.

If anybody has -- we need gris rin and alvera, and then we can make enough to give away to the general public.

But getting those raw ingredients are a challenge.

So you can take the alcohol and spray your hands and everything, and it will kill all of the germs, but the street alcohol is rough on your hands, and that's why you have the alvera or the glycerin.

>> if you have any of those supplies, make sure that you get it to pixie paula, distillery.

>> it's on azalea.

2816 azalea is the address for the front entrance.

North charleston.

But any vi brewers out there,