Despite COVID-19, voters wait in line to cast ballot in Wisconsin primary

Disregarding the dangers of COVID-19, voters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, wait in line as long as two miles by the Riverside High School to place their vote on Tuesday (April 7).

"Not everyone had masks, and few people were staying six feet apart, and I wanted to document that this was the choice that people in Wisconsin had been forced to make," the filmer said.

Polls will remain open on Tuesday until 8 p.m., but voters are urged to be patient and take safety precautions.