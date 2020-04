Local restaurants fighting to keep doors open

HIT.DOWNSIZING EMPLOYEES, SHUTTINGDOWN AND EVENFORCING THEM TO TAKE OUT A BANKLOAN.23ABC'S KYLIE WALKER JOIN USWITH WHAT 2 LOCALRESTAURANTS ARE HAVING TO DODURING THE COVID-19PANDEMIC TO KEEP THEIR DOOROPENS.

AND HOW YOU CAN HELP ONTHIS TAKE OUT TUESDAY.AS PART OF 23ABCS COVID-19COVERAGE EVERY TUESDAY WE'REENCOURAGING THE COMMUNITY TOHELP OUT OUR LOCALRESTAURANT BUSINESSES BYORDERING FOOD TO GO OR CURBSIDE.THE TAKE OUT TUESDAY INITIATIVEIS OUR WAY OF HELPINGKEEP THESE BUSINESSES AFLOAT.BUSINESS LIKE BROKEN YOLK WHOHAD TO SHUT DOWN A LOCATIONOR NUESTRO MEXICO WHO WENT FROM20 EMPLOYEES TOJUST THREE..."YOU GOTTA KEEP GOING ..

I MEANHARD TIMES ARE GOING TO COME TOEVERYONEAT SOME POINT..

SO IN THISMOMENT YOU GOTTA SHOW HOW HARDARE YOUWILLING TO GO?HE SAYS HIS FAMILIES BUSINESSUSED TO SEE CLOSE TO 300 PEOPLEA DAY... BUT NOW DAYS... ONLYABOUT 10-15 PEOPLE ON AVERAGE..."WE HAVE TO BE MORE STRICT WITH ALOT OF THINGS WHEN WE COMEBACK..

ONE REASON BEINGBECAUSE..

I DON'T THINK ITSGOING TO BE THE SAME SALES...THIS SITUATION IS JUST UNIQUE INTHAT WAY" AND SANCHEZ KEPTSAYING TO ME HOW MUCH IT BREAKSHIS HEART .

SEEING EVERYONE OUTOF A JOB... "WHAT IS HARD FOR ME IS SEEINGEVERYONE..

I MEAN THEY WANT TOWORK..

BUT I MEAN HOW DO WE DOIT?"AND OVER IN SOUTHWESTBAKERSFIELD... AT BROKEN YOLK...OWNER JAMES BAILEY..

SAYS HE'SALSO STRUGGLING TO KEEP HISBUSINESS AFLOAT.."WEVE HAD TO BORROW EXTRA FUNDSFROM EITHER OTHER ASSETS ..

ORPERSONAL LOANS ..

JUST TO KEEPTHE DOORS OPEN." BAILEY SAYSHIS BUSINESS IS OUT ABOUT 90PERCENT..

AND HE WAS EVEN FORCEDTO CLOSE BROKEN YOLKS OTHERLOCATION...."THE EAST STORE IS COMPLETELYSHUT DOWN..

WE TRIED DOING THETAKE OUTSOVER THERE AND IT JUST WASN'TSUSTAINABLE ..

WE COUDNT EVENKEEP THE DOORS OPEN DOING THAT."HE SAYS HIS BIGGEST STRUGGLETHROUGH ALL OFTHIS... IS NOT BEING ABLE TO DOANYTHING ABOUT IT..."OUR HANDS ARE TIED..

THIS VIRUSDOESN'T PLAY FAVORITES WITHANYBODY..

WERE ALLIN THE SAME BOAT..

I MEAN ITSDISHEARTENING..

BUT WHAT DO YOUDO?NOW BOTH OF THESE LOCALRESTAURANTS HAVE BEEN OPEN ABOUT5 YEARS...IF YOU WANT TO HELPTHEM-PARTICIPATE IN TAKE OUTTUESDAY OR ORDER TO GO ON ANYDAY.

BROKEN YOLK WILL BE OPEN -EVERY DAY FROM 7 IN THE MORNINGTO 1... AND NUESTROS..

BROKEN YOLK WILL BE OPEN - EVERY DAY FROM 7 IN THE MORNING TO 1... AND NUESTROS.. WILL ALSO BE OPEN EVERY DAY FROM 11:30-7. BUT FOR NOW REPORTING IN DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD KYLIE WALKER 23ABC CONNECTING YOU..