Trump Criticizes WHO As U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 12,000 Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 05:06s - Published now Trump Criticizes WHO As U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 12,000 President Trump harshly criticized the World Health Organization during his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday, accusing the organization of being "very China-centric" and "wrong about a lot of things," even as New York City reported its deadliest day yet.