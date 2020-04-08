Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Criticizes WHO As U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 12,000

Trump Criticizes WHO As U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 12,000

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 05:06s - Published
Trump Criticizes WHO As U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 12,000

Trump Criticizes WHO As U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 12,000

President Trump harshly criticized the World Health Organization during his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday, accusing the organization of being "very China-centric" and "wrong about a lot of things," even as New York City reported its deadliest day yet.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ImaHamberder

sidE Backward Coronavirus updates: Trump criticizes WHO as U.S. death toll tops 12,000 https://t.co/lpvo5OpYWT via @CBSNews 1 hour ago

Wilyam990

Download Adsense Paid Courses For Free President Trump harshly criticized the World Health Organization during his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing o… https://t.co/uFW8zaCzWN 3 hours ago

Wilyam990

Download Adsense Paid Courses For Free Trump criticizes WHO as U.S. death toll tops 12,000 https://t.co/pSjtPVmtOQ https://t.co/14NTDda4nv 3 hours ago

Susemgf

Susan #NHSLove RT @ScottLucas_EA: US death toll up to 8,496 But #Trump defies medical experts to push again for lifting of social distancing Again promo… 3 days ago

ScottLucas_EA

Scott Lucas US death toll up to 8,496 But #Trump defies medical experts to push again for lifting of social distancing Again… https://t.co/267rrL5ILF 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.