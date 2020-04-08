Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bln for virus relief

Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bln for virus relief

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bln for virus relief

Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bln for virus relief

CEO of Twitter and payments company Square, Jack Dorsey, said he is moving $1 billion of his equity in Square to fund COVID-19 relief efforts and eventually other causes.

Libby Hogan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bln for virus relief

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has pledged $1 billion to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus.

He says he'll get the funds from his stake in the payment app, Square, he helped found - and which he leads alongside Twitter.

Dorsey has a net worth of about 3.3.

Billion dollars according to him, the donations mark 28 percent of his wealth.

He says the funds will be distributed through his foundaction called Start Small, a charity focused on universal basic income and girls' health and education.

Dorsey tweeted that he "hopes this inspires others to do something similar.

Life is too short." He also explained that he is tapping into his Square holdings because "I own a lot more Square" than Twitter equity.

The billionaire is usually tight lipped about the details of the funds going to and from the charity, but said he'd now make them visible to the public through a public Google doc.

He joins other tech giants to donate some of their fortune to the pandemic relief, including Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

yvonnenorm

Yvonne RT @business: Jack Dorsey is devoting $1 billion of his stake in Square to help fund coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/UP6KgoWxne 25 seconds ago

conchrepublic83

Southernmost Nationalist 2.0 RT @dr_solemnis: Sorry Jаck, this still doesn't make up for the 6 milliоn you gаssed because you don't like their political opinions. https… 7 minutes ago

allertburg

ert RT @business: Jack Dorsey is devoting $1 billion of his stake in Square to help fund coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/7ReP2qhvmZ 11 minutes ago

D60Pollyanna

PollyannaD60 Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Bil to Fund Chinese Virus Relief, (Not US Relief). Dorsey added,"After we disar… https://t.co/vwKsuIC8Br 19 minutes ago

rajatbagaria

Rajat Jack Dorsey is devoting $1 billion of his stake in Square to help fund coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/hKv3sbEcoS via @technology 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.