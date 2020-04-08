Mindful Moment with Mike: Easing Your Pet's Stress

"DOG" HANDLING IT?

HERE'SMIKE BROOKS... WITH TODAY'SMINDFUL MOMENT WITH MIKE.I TALKED WITH AMY VAUGHANWHO RUNS SPIRIT RANCH DOGTRAINING.

SHE HAS 17 YEARSOF TRAINING EXPERIENCE ANDSHE SAYS DOGS "DO" KNOWWHAT'S GOING ON... AND NOWMORE THAN EVER... YOU REALLYNEED TO THINK ABOUT YOUR DOGWHILE YOU'RE WORKING FROMHOME.Absolutely, dogs feed off oftheir human's emotions andfeelings.

So if I'm stressedout, my dog acts out.When we work with dogs whohave anxiety there'sdifferent things that wehave to look at.

One, whatare they eating.

That'sprobably not the problemthat's causing anxiety.

Two,How am I feeling?

Am Istressed?

Am I anxious?

Ineed to take care of myself.How about the kids?

1:30 Alot of people are probablyoverwhelmed right nowA lot of times if a doggenetically has anxietyyou're going to need asupplement.

We have allnatural supplements.

A lotof people want to do naturalsupplements.

I do like thecalming pills it's allvitamins and herbs that helpwith calming.

My favorite isactually the pheromonecollar 2:46so the pheromone collar is asynthetic pheromone that themother gives off when she'sbreast feeding.

And what Ilike about it, it lasts fora month as long as itdoesn't get wet and they'rebreathing in that pheromonea little.

Right now,everybody needs a pheromonecollar!

3:16 AMY SAYS THEREARE HEMP AND CBD PRODUCTSTHAT CAN ALSO HELP DOGS WHOARE FEELING A LOT OFANXIETY... YOU CAN FIND OUTMORE ABOUT THOSE ON HERFACEBOOK PAGE.

