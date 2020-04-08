John Prine, Country-Folk Singer, Dead at 73 Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN.

The singer and songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson.

Bob Dylan, via 'The New York Times' Born in the Midwest, Prine learned to play the guitar as a child after his family had moved to Kentucky.

He recorded albums for Atlantic and Asylum records, as well as under his own label, Oh Boy Records.

He received Grammy awards in 1992 and 2006.

In 2019, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Prine was chosen for the lifetime achievement Grammy in 2020.

