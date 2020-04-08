John Prine dies from complications of COVID-19 Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:35s - Published now John Prine dies from complications of COVID-19 Folk singer-songwriter John Prine has died from complications of COVID-19. Prine was 73. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend John Prine dies from complications of COVID-19 Life of another huge name inthe music industry. John Prinedied yesterday fromcomplications from the virus.He was 73 years old.NewsChannel 5's Mo Haider islive at the Country Music Hallof Fame.Mo - his work meant somuch to so many people. Adam -even though Prine wasn'tinducted here at the CountryMusic Hall of Fame, its C-E-Osent out a heartfelt tweetlast night, saying his mindwas a treasure chest, openinfluence on is what may therest.kiss that the tilt-a-oldman is decades, released 25strong time Grammy won artistof the year twice by the theyear won artist of winner andtime Grammy winner and wonartist of the year twice bythe music biggest hitsacancer twice As you canmusicians are after thistweeting even come crushed byJohnanational for the fans may findif the lyircs to Heaven areGod's hand blessings can stand.MH, NC5.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Nickolas Hiemstra RT @mgrant76308: John Prine, the ingenious singer-songwriter who explored the heartbreaks, indignities and absurdities of everyday life in… 31 seconds ago Robert McClure RIP John Prine. Happy to have seen him perform live. https://t.co/WUXGsu2QFe 2 minutes ago 55KRC Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine has died Tuesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville from c… https://t.co/toclf3PVbr 3 minutes ago FamousPixs RT @iHeartCountry: Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine has passed away from coronavirus complications. 💔 https://t.co/eGPrNuGOn6 3 minutes ago FamousPixs RT @WDIYFM: The folk-country singer John Prine, one of the most revered songwriters of the past 50 years, has died at the age of 73 from co… 3 minutes ago robsalem #JohnPrine, Revered Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 73 From Coronavirus https://t.co/ueHuWjCvoW 3 minutes ago John Washko Woke up this morning, put on my slippers, walked in the kitchen and died. And oh whatta feeling when my soul went t… https://t.co/mc2idhxDTC 5 minutes ago Geoffrey Rogow RT @murraymatt: Our ⁦@WSJ⁩ obit on John Prine. There’s no other songwriter whose work has quite his mix of wisdom, real life, goofy humor a… 5 minutes ago