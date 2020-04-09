Midmorning With Aundrea - April 9, 2020 (Part 2)

Th this is the perfect time to stop this morning and listen to a story about a bunny and a duck.

Here's stories with sunny.

The morning sunny and john parker are reading the golden egg by margaret wise brown.

Hellen polk: this is the golden egg book.

Speaker 2: a frog.

Hellen polk: there's a frog and a lot of different things in there, isn't it?

We like this one.

Once, there was a little bunny.

He was all alone.

One day he found an egg.

He could hear something moving inside that egg.

What was it?

Speaker 2: a frog.

Hellen polk: a frog?

Well, maybe it was a little boy.

Speaker 2: no maybe a- hellen polk: maybe it was a bunny.

Speaker 2: or a wolf.

Hellen polk: maybe it was an elephant.

Speaker 2: maybe it was a wolf?

Hellen polk: it could be a wolf.

Maybe it was a mouse.

Speaker 2: it's a boy.

Hellen polk: a boy, yes.

Who could tell what he would find?

And how would a little bunny know?

But there was something inside that egg.

He could hear something moving, so he shook it.

Speaker 2: it's feet.

Hellen polk: then the bunny pushed the egg with his foot, and then he jumped on top of the egg.

And then he climbed a tree, and he threw acorns at it.

He rolled the egg down a hill, but still, it didn't break.

And whatever was in the egg didn't come out.

Speaker 2: out.

Hellen polk: so the bunny threw a rock at the egg.

But because he was only a little bunny, it was a very little rock, and he didn't throw it very hard, and the egg didn't break.

Speaker 2: break.

Hellen polk: pick, pick, pick.

Something was trying to get out of that egg.

Speaker 2: i know was it.

Hellen polk: the bunny sat very still, and he watched through his shing eyes.

Speaker 2: i know what was that.

Hellen polk: he sat very still, and he listened with his big soft ears.

Pick, pick, pick.

Speaker 2: what is- hellen polk: what is it?

Well, you know what?

Speaker 2: hey, hey, hey.

Hellen polk: then the bunny began to yawn, and he yawned and he yawned.

The egg was very quiet.

Can you show me quiet?

He curled up all sleepy and warm, close to the egg, and he went to sleep.

He went to sleep because he was so sleepy.

And then- speaker 2: it was a duck.

Hellen polk: a duck?

Pick, pick, pick, and peck, peck, peck.

And crackety, crack out jumped a little yellow duck.

"well what is this?"

Sai the little duck when he saw the bunny.

What could this little fur thing be?

Help me out.

Help me out.

What could this little fur thing be?

Speaker 2: i don't know.

Hellen polk: the bunny was very sleepy, so he was still asleep, and he didn't wake up.

"inside the egg, said the duck.

" thought i was all alone in a small, dark world.

Now i find myself alone with a bunny and a big bright world, and the bunny won't wake up."

Speaker 2: the bunny won't wake up.

Hellen polk: all right, so look what the little duck did.

Watch.

So the duck pushed the bunny with his foot.

Speaker 2: he pushed him like that.

Hellen polk: and the duck jumped on top of him and threw a little rock at him and rolled him down a hill.

Speaker 2: you heard that?

Hellen polk: yeah.

And the bunny woke up.

"where is my egg?

Said the bunny, "and where did yo come from?"

Speaker 2: where did you come from?

Hellen polk: "never mind that, said the duck.

"here i am."

So t bunny and the duck were friends, and no one was ever alone again.

Speaker 2: the end.

Hellen polk: and that's the end.

That's right.

Speaker 2: the end.

We'll be right back rolling stone once called john prine "the mark twain o american songwriting."

Prine died tuesday in nashville from complications of the corona- virus.

He was 73.

Broken hearts and dirty windows make life difficult to see& john prine was a gifted storyteller, whose songs were hailed by peers like ábob dylaná as "midwestern min trips to the nth degree."

I get my mail in tennessee, my wife and dogs and my kids and me, uh- huh& prine's tunes have been sung by bette middler& johnny cash& and bonnie raitt.

Make me an angel that flies from montgomery& last year, raitt sang that country classic áwith himá at the americana annual honors.

To believe in this livin' is just a hard way to go& john prine grew up outside of chicago... after a stint in the army, he became a mailman, writing songs as he delivered letters.

He was just 23 when a glowing review from film critic roger ebert launched his career in 1970.

From that point on, i didn't have an empty seat.

John prine survived cancer, twice.

And when i interviewed the singer-songwriter in 2018 for cbs sunday morning, he'd just released his first album of new songs in 13 years.

You enjoying this resurgence?

It took some of 'em 45 years to get the joke, and some people are getting it now.

And i'm still around to reap the benefits.

Sometimes my old heart& is like a washing machine& he celebrated the release with a sold-out show at the radio-city music hall.

God as my witness, i'm getting back into show business!

We may have lost john prine to coronavirus& but áthisá is the way i prefer to remember him leaving us: dancing a jig to one of his own songs, "lake marie, in 2018.

Anthony mason, cbs news new york.

Prine received a lifetime grammy achievement award