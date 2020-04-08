Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > John Prine Dies at 73 From Complications of Coronavirus | Billboard News

John Prine Dies at 73 From Complications of Coronavirus | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:47s - Published
John Prine Dies at 73 From Complications of Coronavirus | Billboard News
John Prine Dies at 73 From Complications of Coronavirus | Billboard News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hunnyxbloom

squirrel RT @Independent: Singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus aged 73 https://t.co/ZBXmYMy6Sv 59 seconds ago

DanielL07587071

Daniel Larson RT @denverpost: Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73 from complications from coronavirus https://t.co/yJ24pSBEEb 2 minutes ago

josegalvez

Ｊｏｓｅ Ｇａｌｖｅｚ 'Speechless': Hardly Strictly favorite John Prine dies from COVID-19 https://t.co/7IogAEV9oz via @SFGate 3 minutes ago

CindyGrobbelaar

cindy Billson RT @TIME: John Prine, legendary singer-songwriter, dies from coronavirus at 73 https://t.co/AXYjDgbZkK https://t.co/VxMFR7sr2l 5 minutes ago

TameGyles

Stay Home RT @GovPritzker: Heartbroken to hear that we’ve lost one of the greatest songwriters of our time in Illinois’ own John Prine. His words and… 9 minutes ago

middletonlord

Paul middleton Why is it that on BBC non-Brits "die from COVID19" whilst Brits all "die With COVID19"? Where are the BBC News goin… https://t.co/AocLNbshtx 12 minutes ago

NilamaniN

Nilamani Ningombam RT @ImphalFreePress: Folk legend John Prine dies of coronavirus; Music greats crushed by the loss He was suffering from novel coronavirus.… 19 minutes ago

SheilaFahey

GrammaSaysStayHOME! RT @StevenKJohnson: John Prine, revered singer-songwriter from Maywood, dies at 73 of COVID-19 complications https://t.co/C6qKhuCFJ6 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.