Sanders ending campaign, clearing way for Biden to clinch Democratic nomination Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 14:24s - Published now Sanders ending campaign, clearing way for Biden to clinch Democratic nomination Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, has ended his presidential bid. Story: https://wfts.tv/2yLbiDp 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Logan Ferrell RT @cnnbrk: Bernie Sanders is ending his 2020 campaign, clearing Joe Biden's path to the Democratic presidential nomination https://t.co/gq… 12 seconds ago YENDURI ANURAG RT @ANI: US Senator Bernie Sanders (in file pic) is ending his 2020 campaign, clearing Joe Biden's path to the Democratic presidential nomi… 34 seconds ago stdickerson RT @Shermichael_: Breaking News: Bernie Sanders is ending his 2020 presidential campaign, clearing @JoeBiden's path to the Democratic presi… 55 seconds ago News Energy RT @NewsEnergy27: US Senator Bernie Sanders (in file pic) is ending his 2020 campaign, clearing Joe Biden's path to the Democratic presiden… 1 minute ago