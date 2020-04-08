John Prine Dies at 73 From Complications of Coronavirus | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:48s - Published 5 days ago John Prine Dies at 73 From Complications of Coronavirus | Billboard News Americana legend and revered singer-songwriter John Prine died Tuesday (April 7) from complications of COVID-19, Billboard has confirmed. 0

