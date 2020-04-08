Noon April 8 - Alabama reports 2,290 coronavirus cases

The current situation in alabama you're looking at alabama's covid-19 data and surveillance dashboard in real time right now there are 2-thousand- 290 cases in the state locally in alabama, marion county has 22 cases with now two deaths pickens county has 14 cases, 7 cases in franklin county and lamar with 5 cases meanwhile, jefferson county -- the birmingham area -- has the most cases at 471 madison county, alabama, -- the huntsville area -- has 150 coronavirus cases.

Shelby county, which is southeast of birmingham, is at 159 there are 66 reported deaths in the state but right now only 39 are confirmed deaths from the illness and right now 314 people are in the hospital for those living