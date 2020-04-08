2 Buc-ee’s Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:33s - Published now 2 Buc-ee’s Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 Two Buc-ee’s workers in Ennis, Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus. The store notified the city’s health department about their status on April 7. Both workers traveled to Ennis from other locations on or about March 27 – 30, according to a release. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Health News Florida 37 @FL_Corrections workers have tested positive for #COVID19 - up 29 from Monday. https://t.co/bnOkzZgpgI 1 minute ago Self Absorbed RT @azcentral: 100 American Airlines flight attendants test positive for coronavirus, reports say https://t.co/eSXdTERrbf 2 minutes ago Yulan G. RT @Arriadna: 734 Henry Ford workers test positive for COVID-19; Beaumont has 1,500 ill employees 🚨🚨🚨OMG https://t.co/X1fSJ6nrkH 2 minutes ago Chucigashi Giyagi RT @abc13houston: Hundreds of Southwest Airlines workers test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/LfnN61Oz5N https://t.co/kxToUOBHcw 3 minutes ago azcentral 100 American Airlines flight attendants test positive for coronavirus, reports say https://t.co/eSXdTERrbf 4 minutes ago ExpertFlyer.com 100 American Airlines flight attendants test positive for coronavirus, reports say https://t.co/LvRuc7NX3C 6 minutes ago Megan Workman Workers at Clearwater Paper in Idaho, Georgia-Pacific in South Carolina, test positive for Covid-19. Operations at… https://t.co/ZGBgSKcm78 11 minutes ago Just A Person RT @7News: JUST IN: 12 DCF workers in Mass. test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/pMwBG6dlav 17 minutes ago