2 Buc-ee’s Workers Test Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Two Buc-ee’s workers in Ennis, Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The store notified the city’s health department about their status on April 7.

Both workers traveled to Ennis from other locations on or about March 27 – 30, according to a release.

Katie Johnston reports.

