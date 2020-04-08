Global  

Sanders Out Of Election Race, Setting Up Biden

Sanders Out Of Election Race, Setting Up Biden

Sanders Out Of Election Race, Setting Up Biden

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist whose progressive agenda pushed the Democratic Party sharply to the left, ended his White House campaign on Wednesday, clearing the way for a Nov.

3 election battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump.

Sanders, a former front-runner who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution into the White House, acknowledged he no longer had a path to the nomination after a string of nominating contest losses to Biden but promised to work with the former vice president to oust Trump.

