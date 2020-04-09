Global  

Japan Goes Under State Of Emergency

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Reuters, he also released a nearly $1 trillion stimulus package to help the economy.

The state of emergency will be enforced in Tokyo and six other prefectures, around 44 percent of Japan’s population.

Abe said: “We will protect the employment and life [of Japan] at all costs.” Major department stores, restaurants and bars around Tokyo are forced to closed down during the emergency.

