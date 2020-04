Claire's Forecast 4-9

LOW PRESSURE CIRCLE BY TO OURNORTHEAST TODAY BRINGING INCOLDER AIR ALONG WITHGUSTY WINDS AND SOME DRIZZLE.BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES WILLCONTINUE THROUGH MUCH OF THENEXT SEVERSL DAYS.

HOUR-BY-HOURFORECASTWILL BE CHILLY AND BREEZY TODAYWITH HIGHS STUCK IN THE LOW 40S.IT WILL BEGUSTY TODAY WITH WEST WINDS AT15-25 MPH AND GUSTS NEAR 40 MPHAT TIMES.SPOTTY DRIZZLE AND SOME GRAUPELWILL LINGER OFF AND ON THROUGHTHEAFTERNOON AND EVENING.

DRYINGOUT EITH SOME CLEARING TONIGHT,BUT REMAINSBREEZY AND COLD.

FRIDAY WE WILLSEE DECREASING CLOUDS TURNINGMOSTLY SUNNYIN THE AFTERNOON.

IT STAYSCHILLY TOMORROW WITH HIGHS STUCKIN THE 40S.SLIGHLY WARMER FOR EASTERWEEKEND WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE50S.

TODAY SPOTTYDRIZZLE.

HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.TONIGHT PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOWS NEAR40 DEGREES.

THE7-DAYFORCAST WILL BE BELOWAVERAGE.

PARTLY CLOUDY FRIDAYWITH HIGHS IN THE LOW40S.

BACK INTO THE LOW 50SSATURDAY.

RAIN LIKELY EASTERSUNDAY WITH HIGHS IN THE MID50S.

A FEW SHOWERS LINGER MONDAYAND IT WILL BE CHILLY AGAIN WITHHIGHS IN THEUPPER 40S.

TEMPERATURES BACK INTHE LOW 40S TUESDAY ANDWEDNESDAY UNDERMOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND A CHANCEFOR SOME LIGHT RAIN.