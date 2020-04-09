Global  

UK COVID-19 Lockdown To Continue Until May With New Limits

Video Credit: Wochit Business
Business Insider reports that the UK's coronavirus lockdown will be extended until May.

Ministers plan to announce the extension early next week, with new possible restrictions on driving and exercise.

Boris Johnson's spokesperson said "We need to keep bearing down on the rate of transmission, which will mean continuing with social distancing measures and to ensure we are protecting the NHS and saving lives.

