Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Playing a dummy: Belarus club puts virtual fans in the stands to fight virus

Playing a dummy: Belarus club puts virtual fans in the stands to fight virus

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Playing a dummy: Belarus club puts virtual fans in the stands to fight virus

Playing a dummy: Belarus club puts virtual fans in the stands to fight virus

Belarus's FC Dynamo Brest, one of a handful of soccer clubs still playing in Europe, is filling its stands with mannequins sporting cut-out portraits of fans to boost the atmosphere as many supporters stay home because of the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Playing a dummy: Belarus club puts virtual fans in the stands to fight virus

VIDEO SHOWS: MANNEQUINS DRESSED IN JERSEYS WITH CUT-OUT PORTRAITS OF FANS ON TOP DURING BELARUS SOCCER MATCH RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT.

SHOWS: BREST, BELARUS (APRIL 8, 2020) (FC DYNAMO BREST PRESS SERVICE - ACCESS ALL) 1.

MANNEQUINS DRESSED IN FOOTBALL JERSEYS WITH PORTRAITS OF FANS IN STADIUM SEATS 2.

PORTRAIT OF FAN WHO BOUGHT VIRTUAL TICKET 3.

SECTION OF SEATS FILLED WITH MANNEQUINS 4.

VARIOUS OF PORTRAITS ON TOP OF MANNEQUINS 5.

WIDE OF STADIUM DURING GAME 6.

VARIOUS OF MANNEQUINS AND PORTRAITS 7.

WIDE OF STADIUM 8.

VARIOUS OF STADIUM AND MANNEQUINS WITH PORTRAITS OF FANS STORY: Belarus's FC Dynamo Brest, one of a handful of soccer clubs still playing in Europe, is filling its stands with mannequins sporting cut-out portraits of fans to boost the atmosphere as many supporters stay home because of the coronavirus.

Belarus has the only professional league in Europe still playing, as its authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has shown little regard for the pandemic or the need for lockdowns to prevent it spreading.

The league is one of Europe's least glamorous, and rarely gets a team into the latter stages of UEFA's continental competitions.

But its moment in the spotlight is filling the void for foreign fans starved of football at home, and raking in a string of foreign broadcast deals.

Nevertheless, many local supporters, more worried about the pandemic than their president, have stopped going to matches.

The club found a creative answer by inviting fans from around the world to buy virtual tickets online.

In return, the fans' photos are pasted onto the top half of a fashion dummy sitting inside the stadium, and the fans themselves receive a matchday magazine sent to their home address.

The money raised will be donated towards fighting the coronavirus.

"Our fans from all over the world seem to be happy!

Thanks for your support, guys!" the club tweeted.

On Wednesday, as Dynamo Brest hosted Shakhtyor Soligorsk, a section of the stands was filled with the faces of supporters from countries including Russia, Britain, the United Arab Emirates and Iran sporting a range of overseas club shirts, the club said.

Belarus has 1,486 confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Lukashenko has called the outbreak a "psychosis" that can be fought by drinking vodka, taking saunas and driving tractors.

Brest next play at home on April 12, against FC Isloch.

(Production: Maria Vasilyeva, Vladimir Kostin)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.