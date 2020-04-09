Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > People Cheer Team of Medical Workers Heading Down to Help COVID-19 Patients in New York Hospital

People Cheer Team of Medical Workers Heading Down to Help COVID-19 Patients in New York Hospital

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published
People Cheer Team of Medical Workers Heading Down to Help COVID-19 Patients in New York Hospital

People Cheer Team of Medical Workers Heading Down to Help COVID-19 Patients in New York Hospital

As New York City was dealing with a massive load of coronavirus cases, the medical workers in a nearby county volunteered to help out.

A team from the local hospital with around 50t to 60 health workers headed out to the city amidst the pandemic.

The people of the county came out on the streets along their route to cheer them as they made their way out of the town.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.