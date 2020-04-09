Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 Death Toll May Be 'More Like 60,000'

Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 Death Toll May Be 'More Like 60,000'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 Death Toll May Be 'More Like 60,000'

Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 Death Toll May Be 'More Like 60,000'

Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 Death Toll May Be 'More Like 60,000' Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated that up to 200,000 Americans could die from COVID-19.

Fauci attributes the decrease in fatality expectations to more people practicing social distancing.

He also says that antibody tests will be made available shortly.

On NBC's 'Today' show, Fauci discussed silver linings in New York's battle with the pandemic.

Anthony Fauci, via 'Today' Anthony Fauci, via 'Today' The 60,000 figure was used to create a new projection by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Additional data adds that April 11 will likely be when the death toll peaks, but it is expected to continue until at least early August.

As of April 9, COVID-19 has killed just over 16,000 people in the U.S.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.