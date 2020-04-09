Dr. Fauci Says US COVID-19 Death Toll
May Be 'More Like 60,000' Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated that up to
200,000 Americans could die from COVID-19.
Fauci attributes the decrease in fatality expectations
to more people practicing social distancing.
He also says that antibody tests
will be made available shortly.
On NBC's 'Today' show, Fauci discussed
silver linings in New York's battle with the pandemic.
Anthony Fauci, via 'Today' Anthony Fauci, via 'Today' The 60,000 figure was used to create a new projection
by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Additional data adds that April 11
will likely be when the death toll peaks,
but it is expected to continue until
at least early August.
As of April 9, COVID-19 has killed
just over 16,000 people in the U.S.