How a rent freeze would impact those in need, landlords

A VIRTUAL RALLY CALLSFOR RENT AND MORTGAGEASSISTANCE DURING THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.BUT AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKESHOWS US, ONE SMALLLANDLORD SAYS BIGGERLANDLORDS MAY NOTMAKE CHANGES FORPEOPLE IN CRISIS.The KC Tenants groupcontinues to push for a rentand mortgage suspension orfreeze, as morepantries/organizations arefeeling the pressure frompeople being out of work.

Wealso talked to a landlord abouthow that might affect them.It's not radical that the statdo their job and help workingfamiliesWe need statewide action tocover all tenantsOn Thursday, KC Tenants helda virtual rally with partnersacross the state, urgingMissouri Governor MikeParson to issue a rent andmortgage suspension orfreeze.This comes after Gov.

Parsonsaid it's not a priorityWe'll continue to monitor thatevery day if it becomes aproblem.Metro Lutheran Ministry andother social services know it'sa problem.We're seeing just so manycalls for financial assistancefor rent and utility help.According to the NationalMultifamily Housing Councilrent tracker, nearly a third ofAmericans have not paidApril's rent yet.Becky Poitras knows mopeople will be seekingassistance in the comingmonthsUnless their landlord has agovernment-backed loanthere's no guarantee theywon't be evicted.

The localorders are discouragingevictions but we can'tguarantee that it's not going tohappen.Cody Johnson rents outseveral houses in the metro..and says his business is smallenough that he can work withhis tenants if they're late onrent, but says not all big-timelandlords will be on board witha freeze.It would also depend on if thefreeze is permanent, meanithat the landlords neverrecuperate it?

Or are thosemortgage payments going togo to the back-end of the loanthen?KC Tenants says it