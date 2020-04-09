Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How a rent freeze would impact those in need, landlords

How a rent freeze would impact those in need, landlords

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:53s - Published
How a rent freeze would impact those in need, landlords

How a rent freeze would impact those in need, landlords

As KC Tenants continues to push for a freeze in rent and mortgage payments, one landlord says not all may be on board with the freeze.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

How a rent freeze would impact those in need, landlords

TOMORROW INOBSERVANCE OF GOODFRIDAY.A VIRTUAL RALLY CALLSFOR RENT AND MORTGAGEASSISTANCE DURING THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.BUT AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKESHOWS US, ONE SMALLLANDLORD SAYS BIGGERLANDLORDS MAY NOTMAKE CHANGES FORPEOPLE IN CRISIS.The KC Tenants groupcontinues to push for a rentand mortgage suspension orfreeze, as morepantries/organizations arefeeling the pressure frompeople being out of work.

Wealso talked to a landlord abouthow that might affect them.It's not radical that the statdo their job and help workingfamiliesWe need statewide action tocover all tenantsOn Thursday, KC Tenants helda virtual rally with partnersacross the state, urgingMissouri Governor MikeParson to issue a rent andmortgage suspension orfreeze.This comes after Gov.

Parsonsaid it's not a priorityWe'll continue to monitor thatevery day if it becomes aproblem.Metro Lutheran Ministry andother social services know it'sa problem.We're seeing just so manycalls for financial assistancefor rent and utility help.According to the NationalMultifamily Housing Councilrent tracker, nearly a third ofAmericans have not paidApril's rent yet.Becky Poitras knows mopeople will be seekingassistance in the comingmonthsUnless their landlord has agovernment-backed loanthere's no guarantee theywon't be evicted.

The localorders are discouragingevictions but we can'tguarantee that it's not going tohappen.Cody Johnson rents outseveral houses in the metro..and says his business is smallenough that he can work withhis tenants if they're late onrent, but says not all big-timelandlords will be on board witha freeze.It would also depend on if thefreeze is permanent, meanithat the landlords neverrecuperate it?

Or are thosemortgage payments going togo to the back-end of the loanthen?KC Tenants says it




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobertELZEY12

Robert ELZEY RT @KristenClarkeJD: Congress must put in place a 90-day nat'l rent moratorium - "a temp. suspension of rent payments that will keep famili… 1 week ago

bhughesisnext

Brandon Hughes #Kamala @SpeakerPelosi Please look into legislation regarding the credit agencies. Is there some way to freeze credit rati… https://t.co/dLLUe3tpdO 1 week ago

KristenClarkeJD

Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE Congress must put in place a 90-day nat'l rent moratorium - "a temp. suspension of rent payments that will keep fam… https://t.co/vZATGcDgG5 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.