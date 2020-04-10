A get well soon message to Boris Johnson from the U.S Video Credit: Newsvia English - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 days ago A get well soon message to Boris Johnson from the U.S British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent a second night in intensive care at a London hospital, suffering from coronavirus. A video re-made from Hugh Grant's movie Love Actually replaces Hugh's face with Johnson celebrating his victory over the COVID-19 virus. (Newsvia) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this