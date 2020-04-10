Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Matt Hancock: Only use the PPE you need

Health secretary Matt Hancock calls on health and social care workers to treat personal protective equipment as a precious resource and that it should only be used in medical circumstances, in line with the Government advice.

SallyMos

Sally Moscrop #NHS #🌍🕊🌹🕊 RT @ElaineDyson1: Today's UK coronavirus death toll 917. The UK total so far 9,875. May you all RIP. Politicians priorities Matt Hancock -… 52 seconds ago

Cochis3

Cochis RT @TremayneMacdon3: Matt Hancock yesterday-“There's enough PPE to go around, but only if it's used in line with our guidance. We need ever… 4 minutes ago

soph_atkk

🌹soph🌹 RT @fayefellshort: Matt Hancock telling healthcare workers to only use the PPE that they need whilst failing to provide healthcare workers… 11 minutes ago

fayefellshort

faye ✵ Matt Hancock telling healthcare workers to only use the PPE that they need whilst failing to provide healthcare wor… https://t.co/85MStQ9bCv 11 minutes ago

biscoffbabe

Kathryn 🌹 Yeah Matt, sure they hadn’t thought of that already pal https://t.co/wjb2xnLcWw 14 minutes ago

eighttimestable

Anthea Eastoe @MalcolmClark77 @10DowningStreet Absolutely but instead we’ll get more rhetoric about people in the park, even when… https://t.co/2PUs2K3Vsz 17 minutes ago

Profpanang

treacle RT @thewritertype: The only thing keeping many NHS staff from total despair right now is the thought that one day Matt Hancock might need… 22 minutes ago

