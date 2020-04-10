UFC 249 and All Other UFC Events Postponed UFC president Dana White announced on Thursday that he will not proceed with the April 18 pay-per-view event.

All other UFC events have also been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dana White, via statement Dana White, via statement ESPN has a five-year contract as the exclusive home of UFC fights, and UFC 249 was scheduled to air on ESPN+ on April 18.

White said earlier this week that he was working on securing a private island to host UFC 249, according to TMZ Sports.

The UFC president said he is ready to proceed with the latest pay-per-view whenever ESPN gives him the green light.

