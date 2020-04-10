Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UFC 249 and All Other UFC Events Postponed

UFC 249 and All Other UFC Events Postponed

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published
UFC 249 and All Other UFC Events Postponed

UFC 249 and All Other UFC Events Postponed

UFC 249 and All Other UFC Events Postponed UFC president Dana White announced on Thursday that he will not proceed with the April 18 pay-per-view event.

All other UFC events have also been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dana White, via statement Dana White, via statement ESPN has a five-year contract as the exclusive home of UFC fights, and UFC 249 was scheduled to air on ESPN+ on April 18.

White said earlier this week that he was working on securing a private island to host UFC 249, according to TMZ Sports.

The UFC president said he is ready to proceed with the latest pay-per-view whenever ESPN gives him the green light.

Dana White, via statement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TLPogusRudcEnh6

Jack Sanderz Live: https://t.co/L2k7AZBzZW Trump, Coronavirus Task Force hold White House briefing .... UFC 249 and all other ev… https://t.co/iBzhF7iylW 15 minutes ago

halesidk

hales @Ticketmaster Thanks for holding more than $1,000 of mine hostage from postponed events that don’t even have new da… https://t.co/sWkxgppgKX 18 minutes ago

PAA_Asile

PAA_Asile UFC 249 and all other events postponed indefinitely after @DanaWhite told to 'stand down'. Thank God, this outrage… https://t.co/3WlhmFhMlu 44 minutes ago

A43music

Andrew Stairs @malkikawa He TRIED to go around government guidelines as well as CDC, Heath and Safety but “at least he tried” dud… https://t.co/aaHePW74BO 1 hour ago

overdramaticlys

L y s | #LoverFestEast 1 and #TheRomanceTour N.Y If you have concerns about #LoverFest and other cancelled/postponed events, share this!! @taylorswift13… https://t.co/XMCa65xqla 2 hours ago

LexyMostDope

𝕬𝖑𝖊𝖝𝖎𝖘 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖊 𝕷𝖔𝖕𝖊𝖟 RT @Mss_Mina: Easter is on Sunday and it just doesn’t feel right to be celebrating at a time like this. Most people can’t even see their fa… 2 hours ago

MixMastaB

Mix Masta B ™ 😷 #StayHome UFC 249 won't happen April 18; all other events postponed #MMBUFC https://t.co/vFSbhBrgWX 2 hours ago

JWalterScott

TSN / J. Walter Scott - Author/Pilot/Broadcaster UFC 249 will not happen April 18 and all other events are postponed indefinitely https://t.co/wPiL7ZgEvR 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.