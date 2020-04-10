UFC 249 and All Other
UFC Events Postponed UFC president Dana White announced
on Thursday that he will not proceed
with the April 18 pay-per-view event.
All other UFC events have also been postponed
indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dana White,
via statement ESPN has a five-year contract as the exclusive
home of UFC fights, and UFC 249 was
scheduled to air on ESPN+ on April 18.
White said earlier this week that he was
working on securing a private island to host
UFC 249, according to TMZ Sports.
The UFC president said he is ready to proceed
with the latest pay-per-view whenever
ESPN gives him the green light.
Dana White, via statement